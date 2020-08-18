PLO: Arab League, OIC dissolved and will never convene

Saeb Erekat, secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee, said yesterday that the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) had been dissolved and will never convene in the future, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Speaking to Palestine Radio, Erekat said: “Why do they [Arab League and OIC] convene if they did not convene for the violation of a state’s constitution?” noting that the UAE’s Constitution stipulates commitment to the common Arab agenda.

“I am sure that these organisations have been dissolved and this will become clear soon,” he said, adding: “If the Secretaries of the Arab League and the OIC are not able to defend the decisions of their organisations, why do they remain?”

Erekat stressed that “the fate of the Palestinians is to stay in this land [Palestine] and [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and [US Presidential adviser] Kushner make an achievement by stabbing Palestinians in the back.”

Erekat’s comments come days after US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic of other ties with the occupation state.

Netanyahu repeated yesterday that annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.