Jordan shuts 2nd border crossing as coronavirus cases rise

Jordanian authorities have shut the Al-Omari Border Crossing with Saudi Arabia after recording 18 new coronavirus cases, Al-Ghad reported yesterday.

Local authorities are yet to release an official statement.

The move comes a week after authorities closed the Jaber Border Crossing with Syria to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Jordan has been witnessing a relapse to the virus in recent weeks following a rise in the number of new cases across the kingdom’s governorates.

READ: 1,000 teachers arrested in Jordan union crackdown

The new infections were said to have stemmed from border crossings, where workers and labourers interact.

As of last Tuesday, Jordan registered a total of 1,438 confirmed cases, 11 deaths and 1,260 recoveries, according to official data.

The virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).