Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kuwait parliament urges laws prohibiting normalisation

August 21, 2020 at 12:35 pm | Published in: Israel, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Kuwaiti parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim chairs a parliament session at Kuwait's national assembly in Kuwait City on 24 March 2020. [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
Kuwaiti parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim chairs a parliament session at Kuwait's national assembly in Kuwait City on 24 March 2020. [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
 August 21, 2020 at 12:35 pm

The Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq Al-Ghanim, and 18 deputies, have submitted a request for urgent examination to the committees of the National Assembly and Assembly meetings to vote on the draft laws that had been submitted regarding the boycott of Israel and the banning of normalisation.

These moves came after the advisor of the US president and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, criticised Kuwait’s position on normalisation with Israel and solidarity with the Palestinians.

Deputy Muhammad Al-Dalal said: “The Speaker of the National Assembly, a number of deputies, and I, have submitted a request to speed up the approval of these proposals to the council.”

The request called for urgent consideration by the council of proposed amendments to Law 21 of 1964 concerning the Unified Boycott (of Israel) Law concerning the prohibition of normalising relations with Israel.

READ: Netanyahu intends to visit UAE before end of 2020

Categories
IsraelKuwaitMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Show Comments