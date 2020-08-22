China ships Tunisia masks to face Covid-19

Tunisia has recorded more than 2500 cases of Covid-19

The Chinese embassy in Tunisia announced that it is sending a shipment of protective masks to Tunisia to help prevent an outbreak of the Covid-19.

According to the Tunisian website Tunisie Numérique, the Chinese aid included 100,000 protective masks. Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Tunisia, after having decreased significantly earlier.

Tunisia has had 2,543 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far, with 63 deaths, and 1,397 people recovered.

Last Wednesday, the Tunisian Minister of Health, Mohamed Habib Al-Kchaou, expressed concern about a failure to observe official preventive measures.

In a press conference, Al-Kchaou said that some people with coronavirus in Tunisia go out to public places without wearing masks, which represents an imminent danger to others.

However, he stated that no one would be allowed to enter the country unless he presented a test on his arrival proving that he was free of coronavirus.

Tunisia has opened its borders to tourists, with different for different nationalities, depending on the pandemic situation in the source countries.

Coronavirus appeared in China at the end of last year and then turned into a global pandemic that infected more than 22 million and 863 thousand people and killed more than 797 thousand.