Sudan: Hamdok expresses willingness to resign if requested

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Friday that he will leave his post if asked to do so, following the return of demonstrations in the country due to differences between the government and the “resistance committees”.

In an interview with the official Sudanese radio, Hamdok said: “If I am requested to step down, I will do so because we are servants of the people.”

He said: “In light of demonisation and abuse, public work has become a kind of punishment.”

Hamdok stated that: “The discussion and exchange of ideas with the resistance committees do not require demonstrations, closing the streets with barricades and burning tires.”

He continued: “They need to protect the revolution. They are its protectors and guardians. We brought down the regime. Let us work in the construction battle, and our doors are open to these committees at any time. There is no reason to create disharmony.”

Hamdok said: “My message to the resistance committees is that we are in one boat. There is no victor or vanquished. The only victor is the homeland and I hope that we do not sink due to our differences.”

On Monday, the resistance committees began daily demonstrations to protest the prime minister’s absence from the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Khartoum to receive a memorandum from demonstrators demanding reforms.

Hundreds of Sudanese demonstrated in front of the cabinet headquarters, demanding reforms to complete the goals of the revolution that toppled Al-Bashir regime. Security forces broke up the demonstration, with injuries among the protesters.

Resistance committees were formed in Sudanese cities and villages after the outbreak of the protests on 19 December 2018, and had a major role in managing demonstrations until President Omar Al-Bashir was ousted on 11 April 2019.

Regarding the economic crisis, Hamdok said: “What bothers me and leaves me with insomnia is the suffering of our people from the crisis, and we are working to address it radically.”

He continued: “We inherited a heavy legacy of 30 years of devastation. The question of Sudan’s construction will not be carried out by a single government. There are still too many challenges.”