Oman: Expat public sector workers drop by 15.1%

The number of Oman’s expatriate public sector workers have “declined remarkably” over the past year, the Sultanate’s National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) announced yesterday.

“The number of expatriate workers in the government sector decreased from 52,462 in June to 44,558 in July, marking a 15.1 percent decline in the number of non-Omani workers,” NCSI said in a report. “Nearly, 8,000 expatriates left their jobs in the government during this period,” the centre added.

NCSI pointed out that the number of expatriate workers in the government sector had amounted to 54,687 in January. “A total of 10,120 expatriate workers we laid off over 2020’s first seven months, marking an 18.5 per cent drop,” the state-run centre noted.

According to official data, expatriate workers in the private sector have also declined by 2.5 per cent from 1,259,814 in June to 1,228,713 in July, with a total of 31,101 expatriates quitting their jobs.

