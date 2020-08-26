Al-Qaeda destroys dental clinic in Yemen

Al-Qaeda destroyed a dental clinic in Yemen on Tuesday just 10 days after killing dentist Motthar Al-Yousefi for allegedly guiding US drones, international news agencies have reported. The attack took place in the governorate of Al Baydaa.

An anonymous source told Al Quds Al Arabi that the terrorist group blew up the clinic where Al-Yousefi was working before he was killed by the same group. After his murder on 15 August the dentist was crucified and left outside the clinic which served dozens of people in the local community, the source said.

On Monday, a video posted online by Al-Qaeda alleged that the murdered dentist had been “spying for the Houthis and the United States.”

Washington has carried out a drone campaign against Al-Qaeda’s leaders for two decades. Despite this, the terrorist group is still active in some parts of Yemen and is able to carry out such attacks.

