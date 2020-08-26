Report: Security leaks show there's a conflict between Kuwait ruling family

A Kuwaiti newspaper revealed that the recent leaks in the country “reflect an unresolved conflict between members of the ruling family overpower.”

The newspaper Al-Qabas described the issue as an “unprecedented settlement of accounts in the upcoming authoritarian struggle,” particularly at a time when the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, has been in hospital receiving urgent treatment.

The story of the leaks occurred with the vote of no confidence issued against the Minister of Interior, Anas Al Saleh, with accounts posting information and videos accusing the security authorities of listening to officials and citizens.

On the other hand, the political writer Meshaal Al-Nami claimed that the leaks were by someone who resides in London and that he “flees from the problems related to state security” and tries to mislead public opinion by editing the video to meet his interest.

