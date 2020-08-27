Kuwait suspends 7 judges over possible link to money laundering network

The Supreme Judicial Council of Kuwait has suspended seven judges and referred them for investigation over their potential association to a money laundering network run by the Iranian citizen, Fuad Salehi.

Al-Qabas newspaper quoted an informed source as saying that five out of the seven judges work in the court of first instance while two judges work in the court of appeals, noting that the investigations did not reveal any mobile messages between them and Salehi.

“However, the mere presence of their names on his phone is a cause of suspicion, necessitating the investigation that they will be subjected to,” the source added.

Salehi is currently in jail on charges of money laundering.

