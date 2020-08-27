PA hails Sudan’s rejection of US efforts to force it normalise ties with Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday hailed Sudan’s rejection of US efforts to push it to normalise its relations with Israel, Al-Watan Voice reported.

In a statement, PA Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki said: “Sudan’s position is not strange as it has been known for its support of Arabs and Muslims.”

This came after the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok denied a request by the American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to normalise ties with Israel in return for the removal of Khartoum from the US list of state sponsors of terror.

Al-Maliki commended Hamdok’s decision and hailed the positions of the Sudanese people and parties who have rejected the normalisation of ties with Israel.

