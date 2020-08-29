UAE, Qatar fighting to attract Lionel Messi

Chairman of Manchester City Football Club Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is exerting “massive” efforts to recruit football legend Lionel Messi to his club, RT reported UK media stating on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Argentinian TyC Sports channel reported parallel efforts by Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the owner of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

In light of the strong competition with Italian clubs, Messi could sign a contract worth over €350 million.

RT reported that Paris Saint-Germain will issue Messi with a higher-value contract than the one of Barcelona, and could pay compensation to the Spanish club, but Manchester City will not be able to do this due to the Financial Fair Play Act.

Messi, 33, joined Barcelona as a young player and played his first match in 2004. He is the oldest player in the team and won “best world player” six times during his contract with Barcelona.

He participated in 731 matches and scored 634 goals.

