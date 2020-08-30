Viral infections, death toll rises in Arab countries

Arab and North African countries Saturday report additional coronavirus cases, while death tolls continue to rise, Anadolu reports.

Egypt

The virus claimed 14 more lives in Egypt, according to health officials.

The death toll reached 5,376, and the number of cases is 98,497.

Some 71,302 patients have recovered from the illness.

Algeria

Eight more people died and 379 new infections were reported, according to Algeria’s Health Ministry.

The total death toll stands at 1,491, and the number of cases is 43,782.

Some 30,717 patients recovered from the illness.

READ: Gaza is in Covid-19 lockdown but Israel’s blockade and bombs continue regardless

Jordan

No new deaths were reported but there are 24 new infections in Jordan, according to the health ministry.

To date, 15 people have died from COVID-19, 1,893 people have been infected and 1,466 patients have recovered.

Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 841,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 24 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.