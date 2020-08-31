Gaza registers 69 new coronavirus cases

Palestinian health authorities reported 69 new infections from the coronavirus in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, reported Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the territory’s virus count rose to 356 confirmed cases, including four deaths, and 72 recoveries.

“The number of active cases in Gaza has reached 280,” the ministry said, going on to call on residents to pursue social distancing to help stem the spread of the virus.

The ministry warned of a shortage of necessary medical supplies to curb the virus outbreak due to the 14-year Israeli blockade on the strip.

Israel has imposed a crippling siege on the Gaza Strip in 2007 after Palestinian group Hamas was elected as government, badly affecting livelihood in the Palestinian enclave.

Since last December, the coronavirus has claimed nearly 847,000 lives in 188 countries and regions, according to US’ Johns Hopkins University.

More than 25.22 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.61 million. The US, Brazil and India, are currently the most infected.

