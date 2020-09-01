Ennahda leader: Movement split over granting confidence to Mechichi’s government

Samir Dilou, a leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement, said yesterday that a state of division prevails within the movement regarding the approval of the proposed government which will be presented to parliament.

The Movement’s Shura Council, the party’s supreme body, will discuss in its meeting today the final position towards the government of “independent competencies” that Hishem Mechichi had formed without the participation of the parties.

Dilou told the private Jawhara FM radio: “There are voices calling for voting for the government despite the many reservations, such as the composition of the government and the confusion that occurred in the recent period, while others call for not voting for it and looking for another approach.”

Ennahda has called for a political government, or a mix of party politicians and technocrats.

President Kais Saied nominated Mechichi to form the government after Ennahda exhausted its chances, according to the constitution, in January.

Tunisia’s Ghannouchi: ‘Ennahda will amend electoral law’

The Democratic Current Party, a partner in the current caretaker government, and the Dignity Coalition announced that they would not vote for the government, while the opposition Free Constitutional Party and Mouvement Echaâb party, the partner in the government, revealed reservations about the proposed composition of the government.

Mechichi’s government needs an absolute majority – 109 votes – to gain confidence. The constitution gives the president the right to dissolve the parliament in case the government fails to gain a vote of confidence.