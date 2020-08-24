Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia’s Ghannouchi: ‘Ennahda will amend electoral law’

August 24, 2020 at 2:24 pm
Leader of the En-Nahda Movement Rached Ghannouchi answers the questions of the press members after appealing for first rank deputy candidacy from Tunis for the general elections, which will be held on 6th of October, in Tunis, Tunisia on July 29, 2019 [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia’s Ennahda Party “will work on amending the electoral law that destabilised the political situation” in the country, Rached Ghannouchi said yesterday.

The party leader said: “If the parliament fails to give confidence to Hisham El Mechishi’s government, the country will potentially witness a power void.”

“Perhaps the logic of the necessity to give confidence to El Meshishi’s government may prevail.”

Ghannouchi stressed that “Ennahda presents a stabilising force for Tunisia, rather than a factor of disturbance,” noting that “the movement has never intended to bring down governments.”

