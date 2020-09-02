Egypt arrests prominent businessman over financial charges

Egyptian security sources yesterday arrested the prominent businessman, Salah Diab, as part of an investigation over “financial charges”, local media reported.

Diab owns a number of companies that were charged with committing financial violations years ago. The defendant was reported to have been offered a settlement, but no deals were struck.

This is the second time Diab has been arrested. He and his son were charged in 2015 with possession of unlicensed arms and bullets but were cleared by a court in 2017.

