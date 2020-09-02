Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait denies allowing Israel plane to fly through its skies

September 2, 2020 at 9:28 am | Published in: Israel, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Palestine
El Al's airliner lifting off from the tarmac in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Kuwait has refused to allow an Israeli plane heading to the UAE to fly through its skies, stressing that no Israeli planes will ever use its airspace, Quds Press reported yesterday.

According to the news site, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas reported government sources saying: “Israeli planes will never fly over Kuwait’s skies to reach the UAE.”

The sources said that the new route between Israel and the UAE “does not pass through Kuwait, but through another country,” stressing the route is far from Kuwait.

Al Qabas reported the sources saying that the reports about Kuwait permitting the Israeli flight to pass through its skies “are completely false”.

“Kuwait will be the last state to normalise relations with Israel,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas saying earlier this week.

On Monday, the first Israeli plane landed in Abu Dhabi after taking off from Tel Aviv and flying through Saudi airspace.

First Israeli plane landed in Abu Dhabi after taking off from Tel Aviv and flying through Saudi airspace - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

