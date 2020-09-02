Several Assad militias killed in Israel bombing of Syria

Israeli warplanes yesterday bombed military bases belonging to Iranian and Assad regime militias in the south of Syria, Israeli and regional news agencies reported.

Syrian news agency SANA reported that two members of the Assad militias and seven others were wounded in the strike.

A source from the Syrian regime army said: “At 22.40, the Zionist enemy carried out an airstrike against our military sites in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, south of Damascus.”

The source, according to SANA, added: “Our air defence downed most of the rockets before they reached their targets.”

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Middle East War.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against targets in Syria, including on Assad regime military sites and Iranian-backed groups.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad government cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.