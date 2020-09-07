Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey slams France for spreading Kurdish 'propaganda' in schools

PKK fighters stand in formation [file photo]
Turkey yesterday criticised France for a textbook intended for use in high schools that included propaganda from Kurdish groups it deems terror groups in Syria, the Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

The book, which was reportedly prepared by a publishing house to be taught in high schools in France, includes information on the Kurds in accordance with the separatist ideology of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara believes is the Syrian arm of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, the European Union, Australia and Japan. While, the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria has been backing YPG forces in the country.

“The views and warnings in Turkey’s previous statements – regarding France’s support to the terrorist organization, which is threatening Turkey’s national security, and insisting on a mistake of equating Syrian Kurds with the PKK/YPG – are still valid,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

Aksoy said France’s attempts to build its foreign policy preferences on nearly all issues based on its anti-Turkey rhetoric and while attempting to distort historical truths and the law are worrying.

“It is obvious that this terrorist propaganda, resulting from the official policy of France, was initiated with the courage of those who welcome the so-called representatives of the terrorist organization to the presidential palace,” he added.

Last year, Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched Operation Peace Spring against the YPG and Daesh in northern Syria.

