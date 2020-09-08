Iraq: army kills two Daesh leaders in Kirkuk

The Iraqi army announced on Monday that two leaders of the Daesh militant group have been killed in a military operation in Kirkuk governorate, Anadolu news agency has reported.

A spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, explained that, “Special Forces from the Counterterrorism Service carried out an operation which resulted in the killing of two Daesh leaders while they were trying to flee, and the arrest of two others in Daquq district, in the south of Kirkuk governorate.”

The official statement added that Special Forces also carried out another operation which resulted in the arrest of two dangerous Daesh elements, in the north-east of Fallujah district in Anbar governorate. “The two operations were based on great intelligence efforts, according to the directives of Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.”

Since the beginning of this year, Iraq’s armed forces have intensified their operations against Daesh elements in the governorates of Kirkuk, Salah Al-Din and Diyala.

