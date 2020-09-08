Portuguese / Spanish / English

Protesters demand justice after Egypt police kill young man

September 8, 2020 at 11:10 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Islam the Australian died at the hands of the Egyptian police, 7 September 2020 [amrsalama/Twitter]
Protests have broken out in the streets outside Munib Police Station in Giza after demonstrators accused police of killing a young man named as Islam the Australian.

“We want justice for Islam,” demonstrators chanted. “The Interior Ministry are thugs.”

In one video, it’s possible to see security officers cordoning off the station to keep the protesters away.

According to reports, Islam was killed after an altercation between him and police.

The governor of Giza was being escorted in Munib by police from the station in question, when one of them tried to remove an awning which was shading Islam from the sun.

When he objected, a police officer insulted him and his mother, and when Islam objected to having his mother subjected to abuse, the officer assaulted him then took him to the police station where he died at the hands of the police.

Egypt witnessed a popular uprising in 2011 which was fuelled by anger at the culture of police brutality and intimidation, underscored at the time by the death of Khaled Saeed, who was beaten in a stairwell in Alexandria. Pictures of his disfigured corpse circulated widely on social media.

Despite this, since the 2013 coup, police impunity and brutality have escalated. Last September, Karim Al-Khawaja, 45, died at the hands of police in a station in the Giza governorate.

In 2016 demonstrators marched outside the police headquarters after a taxi driver was shot in the head by a plain clothes police officer in Cairo.

In 2018 Mohamed Abdel Hakim, known as Afroto, was beaten and tortured inside Mokattam police station. Protesters attempted to storm the police station where he was murdered.

