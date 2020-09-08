Yemen’s Houthis launch drone strikes against Saudi’s Abha airport

The Houthi-supported Yemeni army has carried out new drone strikes against what it says are military and sensitive targets at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, in the south western province of Asir, leaving it out of action for several hours.

According to the Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the air force targeted the airport at dawn today using Samad-3 drones as a “natural response to the continuous escalation of the aggression forces and their continued siege of the great Yemeni people”.

The operations will continue as long as the Saudi-led coalition aggression and siege continue, he added.

Saree made a similar announcement on Sunday, after the same site was targeted by armed drones, and shortly after Saudi-led coalition forces claimed that their air defences had intercepted a drone headed to the kingdom in Yemeni airspace.

Today’s attack was reportedly the third made against Saudi Arabia this month and the second against Abha airport, which has been a frequent target over the past two years.

Reuters reported that the coalition has since responded with more air strikes and yesterday it was reported that coalition warplanes stepped up their aerial bombings over Al-Jawf and Al-Marib provinces.

However, despite claims made by the Saudi-based Yemeni government of “major victories” against the Houthi forces, the group has continued to make progress towards Marib city. Recent fighting in the Al-Joubah district, south of Marib city has reportedly led to a collapse of pro-Saudi forces in the area.

