Egypt arrests mother, 50 relatives of Islam the Australian

Security forces have arrested the mother of a young Egyptian man whose death at the hands of police earlier this week sparked protests in Giza.

Islam the Australian, 26, owned a shop selling birds.

Almanassa reports that 50 of Islam the Australian’s relatives and neighbours have also been arrested.

On Monday, Islam was taken to Munib Police Station after he objected to police officers insulting his mother in the street.

He died of suspected torture. According to a forensic source, who spoke to Almanassa, an initial examination showed that he had bruises on his body.

Residents living close to Islam’s mother said she refused to receive the body until an investigation is launched into his death.

READ: Egyptian prisoners go on hunger strike in protest at inmate’s death

After security forces coerced and pressured her by arresting her twice, she gave up her demand.

The Interior Ministry is denying what happened, and smearing reports as simply being affiliated to Muslim Brotherhood media outlets.

The Muslim Brotherhood was outlawed in Egypt shortly after the 2013 coup which brought in the current military government, and thousands of political prisoners are accused of being members, even if they were opposed to the Islamist group.

In a statement on Islam’s death, the ministry said that a fight had broken out in the street over a financial dispute, one of those involved was injured in the fight, had a heart attack and died whilst being transferred to hospital for treatment.

Despite the fact that the 2011 revolution was in part fuelled by the same police brutality that killed Khaled Saeed, since 2013 impunity and brutality has worsened.

In 2018 protesters tried to storm Mokattam Police Station after a young Egyptian man Afroto was beaten and tortured inside.