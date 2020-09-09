Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen reporter admits fall of Marib is imminent

Yemeni tribesmen hold positions during fighting against the Houthis in Marib city on 27 June 2016 [ABDULLAH AL-QADRY/AFP/Getty Images]
A correspondent of the Islah Party-affiliated Suhail TV, which is considered to be supportive of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, has warned that the fall of Marib to the Houthi-backed Yemeni armed forces is imminent.

“The battles have become very close to the city, and Marib’s residents are hearing the sounds of clashes that are getting closer every day,” said Abdul-Ilah Al-Bouri in a series of tweets on Monday evening.

Al-Bouri explained that the situation is very dangerous. He fears that what happened to Al-Jawf province will also be repeated in Marib. In another tweet the day before he said that, “The sounds of bullets are now being heard from hotel rooms.”

According to the reporter, the Houthi forces are now closer to the city than the coalition forces. He called on pro-coalition media to stop claiming false victories and to be vigilant instead of spreading fake news.

The Saudi-based, internationally-recognised Yemeni government is in a “big predicament” reported Debfriefer yesterday, as the Houthi-army forces advance into the oil-rich province, which is also the last stronghold of pro-government militia. “It is only a matter of time before Marib falls,” it too confirmed.

According to the report, the Yemeni government is trying to appear as if it has the upper hand through statements of alleged military success in Al-Jawf province, which is currently under the control of the unrecognised Sa’ana-based government.

On Monday, Houthi forces seized Al-Rahbah district and entered Al-Joubah district, south-west of Marib city. The capture of Al-Rahbah will enable the Houthis to surround Marib, effectively cutting of all supply lines, various sources have pointed out.

