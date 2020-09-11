Israel’s visual aid company hires footballer Messi as brand ambassador

Israel’s OrCam Technologies company which develops visual aid devices for the blind has teamed up with football, Lionel Messi, for a global project to help those who are blind or visually impaired, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The project will focus on increasing awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and visually impaired community globally.

“As part of the joint project, Messi will meet with blind people from all over the world and give them the OrCam MyEye device, a distinct technological solution made by the Israeli company, which will give them independence and help them deal with daily challenges” the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It quoted Messi as saying that he was proud to be OrCam’s brand ambassador, adding that the device will change the lives of many people.

Last year, Messi along with the Argentine national team, visited Israel to face the occupation state’s national team in a friendly match.

