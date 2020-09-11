Sudan ambassador to US warns conflict with Israel ‘fruitless’, Iran a security threat

The Sudanese Ambassador to Washington Noureddin Satti stated in an interview with US magazine Newsweek that his country’s government will support any deal that brings peace to the region, and stressed that the conflict with Israel is “fruitless”.

Satti also warned that Iran represents a serious threat to regional security.

The statement issued by Sudan’s first ambassador to the US in 23 years comes after the announcement of a historic peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, known as the “Abraham Accords”.

Satti disclosed: “The Sudanese government has not officially announced its position regarding the UAE-Israel agreement. I think that everything facilitating peace is good for the region that needs to live in peace more than anything else. But, peace has to be inclusive for everyone.”

He insisted: “In light of the current situation, it is difficult to say that the Sudanese people are willing and prepared to normalise their relations with Israel. This is a very controversial issue, and our people need time to evaluate the positive and negative sides.”

“There is no doubt that Iran’s hegemonic policies constitute a threat to peace and stability in the region. When we look at the situation in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, we can see Tehran’s intervention. It presents a serious threat, but it may not be the only one,” Satti told Newsweek.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok confirmed during his recent meeting, held in Khartoum with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that the transitional government: “Has no mandate to decide about normalisation with Israel.”

Hamdok explained that this issue: “May be addressed after the completion of the transitional government.”

The Sudanese prime minister at the time called on the US administration to: “Separate the process of removing Sudan from the list of states supporting terrorism and the issue of normalisation with Israel.”

Last February, a meeting described as “historic” between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan took place.

The Israeli prime minister’s office announced at the time that the “normalisation” of relations had been discussed during his meeting with senior Sudanese politicians in Uganda, and stated in a press release that: “Sudan is moving towards a new path for the better. General Al-Burhan wants to help his country by ending its isolation.”

