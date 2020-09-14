PA received ‘tempting offers’ to accept Arab-Israel ties, says official

The Palestinian leadership yesterday said it had received “economic temptations” from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to accept the latter’s decision to normalise ties with Israel.

Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), told Donia Al-Watan that the Gulf temptations were “false and fabricated allegations aimed at misleading the Palestinian state,” calling on the Palestinian media “not to promote such lies”.

Responding to whether the Palestinian Authority accepts the Arab normalisation move, Majdalani stressed that it was “out of the question”, adding that the Palestinian leadership is “not in a position to compromise or search for half-way resolutions.”

“Any normalization step that is being taken by any Arab country is considered a breach of the Arab consensus, and the Palestinian people’s struggle,” he added. “Arab-Israeli normalisation not only supports the Israeli occupation, but also the US President Donald Trump’s election campaign,” Majdalani said.

On Friday, Bahrain became the second Gulf country to normalise ties with the occupation state after the UAE made a similar move a month ago. The UAE is due to sign the new “peace deal” in Washington tomorrow.

