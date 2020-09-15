Haniyeh reveals details of US proposal rejected by Hamas

Hamas refused US presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s proposal that the movement hold talks with the American administration, the group’s chief, Ismail Haniyeh, told Al Jazeera.

Haniyeh said: “We declined an offer from Kushner’s office mediated by other sides, to hold meetings.”

According to the Hamas chief, Kushner’s office asked some parties to talk to the Hamas leadership, and informed them they are ready to hold talks with the movement wherever they choose, be it in the Middle East or Europe.

“During the besiegement, Israel failed to disarm the resistance in spite of the normalisation deals, putting the movement on terror lists and demonising it, which is evidence that the resistance is expanding and rising… We do not seek war in the Gaza Strip but we do not fear it, and if the occupation considered launching new aggressions in Gaza, the war will be different.”

READ: