Paraguay adds Hamas, Hezbollah to terrorism list

Paraguay has included Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on its list of terrorist organisations, along with Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

Israeli media said Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the move and called on all countries around the world to follow Paraguay’s lead.

Katz stressed that the world must unite in the struggle against what he called the “terrorism” practiced by Iran and its arms around the world.

The move comes days after Argentina designated Hezbollah, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, a terrorist organisation and ordered the freezing of the Lebanese Islamist group’s assets in the country, Reuters reported.

