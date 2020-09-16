Muslim Brotherhood: ‘Ibrahim Mounir is the new acting supreme guide’ 

Ibrahim Mounir if the Muslim Brotherhood’s acting supreme guide following the arrest of Mahmoud Ezzat, the movement’s spokesperson has revealed.

Talaat Fahmi said the Brotherhood is an institutional organisation, which is not managed individually in any way and at any time, but rather run collectively, adding that Mahmoud Hussein is still the organisation’s secretary-general.

He denied rumours that a committee had been formed to manage the Muslim Brotherhood.

Fahmi explained that the organization’s internal code does not require the acting supreme guide to be among the members of the Brotherhood at home, noting that the group has its own committees, institutions, in addition to the Shura Council.

Earlier, Mounir sent a letter to Brotherhood members saying that after the arrest of Ezzat, “the organisation’s activities were arranged in a manner that meets the requirements of the next stage.”

The letter also said that “the group’s work has been arranged to meet the requirements of the coming phase, according to an effective plan, which proved to be efficient in facing multiple trials. By the grace of Allah Almighty the Brotherhood managed to overcome these challenges by preserving the unity and impartiality of its members, who proved to be fully committed to our central approach and fundamental doctrine. With Allah’s assistance, the group maintained its steadfastness in the face of the oppressors’ plots and conspiracies and remained immune to discord and strife.”

