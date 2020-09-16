US army denies helicopter crashed in Syria

The US army denied media reports claiming that one of its helicopters had crashed in northern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The army said in a statement that the helicopter had “landed safely and was not shot down by any hostile activity.”

According to the statement, the helicopter crew members are all safe.

Earlier yesterday, the Syrian News Agency reported that an American helicopter had fallen in Al-Hasakah Governorate.

