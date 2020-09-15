US-led coalition kills Daesh financier, arrests his brother in Iraq

The Iraqi army announced yesterday that the US-led Global Coalition against Daesh has killed the group’s chief financier and arrested his brother in an airdrop operation in Anbar Governorate, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted Iraqi police officer, Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, as saying that “a coalition force has carried out an airdrop operation on a house in Al-Rutba district in Anbar and killed one person and arrested his brother”, noting that “the man’s body has been transferred to the Al-Rutba General Hospital in the governorate”.

The Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Defence Ministry said in a statement that the US-led coalition and the Iraqi counterterrorism service have carried out a joint airdrop operation in Anbar governorate, adding that the operation led to the killing of a major Daesh financier, and the arrest of a prominent leader in the organisation, without revealing their identities.

Since the beginning of the year, Iraqi forces have intensified their operations against Daesh as the group increased its attacks in the area between Kirkuk and Saladin and Diyala known as the Triangle of Death.

READ: Iraq detains families of Daesh militants returning from Syria