Iraq detains families of Daesh militants returning from Syria

September 10, 2020 at 12:13 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News, Syria
Women, reportedly wives and members of Daesh, in a refugee camp in Syria on 17 February 2019 [BULENT KILIC/AFP/Images]
The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested families of Daesh militants while they were trying to enter Iraq from Syria.

The military intelligence directorate said in a statement on Tuesday that using modern technology to monitor the borders and in coordination with the West Nineveh Operations Command, the families of Daesh  militants who attempted to infiltrate into Iraq from Syria through the Rabia area had been arrested.

The statement added that the detainees include women and children, but their husbands did not join them since they know that they are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary.

