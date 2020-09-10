Iraq detains families of Daesh militants returning from Syria

The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested families of Daesh militants while they were trying to enter Iraq from Syria.

The military intelligence directorate said in a statement on Tuesday that using modern technology to monitor the borders and in coordination with the West Nineveh Operations Command, the families of Daesh militants who attempted to infiltrate into Iraq from Syria through the Rabia area had been arrested.

The statement added that the detainees include women and children, but their husbands did not join them since they know that they are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary.

Syria: Daesh retakes gas field from Russia