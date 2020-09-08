Syria: Daesh retakes gas field from Russia

The Islamic State militant group (Daesh) yesterday took control of the Dheibat gas field, in the Homs countryside, local media reported.

According to the reports, Daesh launched a counter-offensive against Syrian regime and Russian forces in the Dheibat gas field, noting that the militants began their attack with heavy machine guns before storming the field.

On Sunday, Syrian regime forces and Russian forces took over control of the field from Daesh.

On Sunday evening, the Russian Air Force bombed the Syrian desert in the Sokhna area, surrounding the gas field, with missiles.

READ: US vetoes UNSC resolution for dealing with foreign Daesh fighters

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

The political and security vacuum has led to the emergence of Daesh and other terror groups.