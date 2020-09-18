Somalia goes for indirect elections again - for the sixth time 

The Federal Government of Somalia and its member states have agreed after lengthy discussions and consultations, to an indirect electoral formula to conduct Somalia’s upcoming national elections.

A joint communiqué released following the agreement states that under the new electoral arrangement, Somalia’s National Independent Election Commission (NIEC), the commission tasked to oversee Somalia’s electoral process, has been made dormant, as a new electoral commission comprising the federal government and the member states is set to manage Somalia’s upcoming electoral process.

Following a series of meetings to resolve differences and find common ground on prickly issues, the sides have finally come to rally around an agreement at the end of the fourth round of talks, which requires the approval of Somalia’s Lower House of parliament. This was previously remarked by the president who, in his parliamentary speech last month, stated that parliament would deliberate any electoral agreement before it comes into full effect. This means that by default, for any deal to have legitimacy, it would need the approval of parliament.

This agreement, which bears the hallmarks of the 2016 electoral process, stipulates that 101 delegates per constituent will vote for each MP under a process that will see two districts in each federal member state to host regional elections. As part of this agreement, the selection of delegates will be carried out in partnership with traditional elders, civil society and the federal member states.

The same process in 2016 allowed delegates from each constituency to elect their MP under a clan-based formula. Albeit the same indirect election formula, it can be argued that increasing the participating delegates to 101 allows more constituent stakeholders to become involved in selecting their prospective MPs. The agreement earmarks women’s 30 per cent quota in parliament, and parliaments of the federal member states will elect the senators of the country’s Upper House.

The new agreement also nullifies key components of the previous deals reached in Somalia’s central town of Dhusamareeb, which in stark contrast with this new agreement suggested that citizens will participate in indirect elections and vote for candidates selected by political parties under the 4.5 tribal arrangement. As part of the agreement, the election plan will start on 1 November of this year, and security responsibility to hold elections will be tasked with both national and regional governments for the duration of the elections.

This new election agreement rules out the possibility of holding universal suffrage, as repeatedly suggested by Somalia’s National Independent Election Commission, who up until June of this year indicated that a timely and nation-wide election was on the horizon, only to state the opposite thereafter. Critics have long maintained that an orderly, timely and universal suffrage was an impossible task under current security and logistical conditions in Somalia. Having said this, what has now become clear, is that Somalia’s upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections will be held through an indirect electoral arrangement as laid out in a 15-point communiqué released after the deal was struck. This marks an unprecedented breakthrough, after months of political wrangling between opposing sides of Somalia’s political spectrum. However, the upcoming election is beset with uncertainty as it is anybody’s guess the course of action that parliament will take, which, in the event of disapproving the agreement, would take the whole process back to square one.

Somalia has returned to the uncertainty of elections that will decide its future. The road ahead will certainly be full of compromises, and, as usual, many big surprises.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.