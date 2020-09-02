US official: No results after $3.2bn spent restoring Somalia’s security

The Acting Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet, said her country had spent nearly $3.5 billion to restore Somalia’s security over the past two decades, without achieving any results.

Norman added that the US continues to use airstrikes to target the leaders of Al-Shabaab movement, but military operations alone will not lead to victory over the terrorists.

The American Forces Africa Command explained in a report that it had launched 46 airstrikes against Al-Shabaab this year alone.

The United States expressed concern that taxes paid by local parties, including commercial establishments, to Al-Shabab are being used to launch attacks against the government.

