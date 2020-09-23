Iran military official: Tehran provides Yemen with defence know-how

Iranian military spokesman Abolfazi Shekarchi said that his country has transferred its expertise in defence technology to Yemen so that the Yemeni people can make missiles and drones by themselves.

“We do not send missiles to Yemen but they can now make them themselves to fire them on their enemies’ heads,” Shekarchi said during a televised programme.

He added that his country supports Yemen and the Yemeni people and all those who confront the United States and Israel.

The Iranian official noted that the economic situation does not allow his country to offer everything for free to its allies, and that the Yemenis purchase supplies from Iran.

“The Yemeni people are intelligent and they have experts who have succeeded in making advanced drones in record time.”

The US and Saudi have long accused Iran of providing weapons to the Houthis in Yemen with which Riyadh has been locked in a five-year-long battle.