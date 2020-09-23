Portuguese / Spanish / English

Large fire at dairy factory near Tehran 

September 23, 2020 at 11:35 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Firefighters battle a blaze in Tehran, Iran on 19 January 2017 [STR/AFP/Getty Images]
A massive fire broke out last night at an Iranian dairy factory in the city of Eslamshahr, south-west of the capital Tehran. An investigation is currently underway although authorities have said that there are no casualties.

“Efforts to control and extinguish the fire continue,” a fire department official told state television. Several videos showing the huge blaze engulfing the two-storey facility were posted on Twitter.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires and explosions in Iran, some of which have been at sensitive sites, such as the Natanz nuclear facility in July. Earlier this month, Iranian officials claimed that they had prevented a large number of cyberattacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalundi, said that the Natanz explosion was a result of deliberate sabotage.

Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei revealed yesterday that one of the strongest hypotheses regarding the explosion at the Natanz nuclear site is the involvement of domestic elements. “An act of sabotage has become certain in this case,” he confirmed to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

