State TV: At least one killed, several injured in explosion near Iran's capital

At least one person was killed and several injured in an explosion at a shop in an area near Iran’s capital Tehran, Iranian state TV reported on Friday, Reuters reported.

At least 30 buildings were damaged by the blast. “An explosion on Tohid Street, south of Nasimshahr, took place in a battery shop.”

“One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured. Ten cars and 30 buildings were badly damaged as well,” state TV reported.

It said the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

READ: China, Iran and Russia to take part in ‘Caucus 2020’ military drills