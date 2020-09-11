State TV: At least one killed, several injured in explosion near Iran's capital

Portuguese / Spanish / English

September 11, 2020
First responders gather at the scene of an explosion at the Sina At'har health centre in the north of Iran's capital Tehran northern Tehran on June 30, 2020 [AMIR KHOLOUSI/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images]
At least one person was killed and several injured in an explosion at a shop in an area near Iran’s capital Tehran, Iranian state TV reported on Friday, Reuters reported.

At least 30 buildings were damaged by the blast. “An explosion on Tohid Street, south of Nasimshahr, took place in a battery shop.”

“One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured. Ten cars and 30 buildings were badly damaged as well,” state TV reported.

It said the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

