Record flow of boat migrants from Algeria to Spain

More than 20 boats arrived on the eastern coast of Spain from western Algeria carrying illegal migrants and refugees since the start of the week.

Over the past few months, Algeria has become a main point of departure for migrants towards Europe.

The Spanish press reported that more than 20 boats reached the coasts of eastern Andalusia, specifically the coasts of Almeria, Murcia, and the Balearic Islands,since the start of the week, carrying hundreds of migrants.

On 24 July, the external border radar detected 30 boats carrying 400 migrants who set off from the Algerian coast and arrived in Spain the same evening. The unprecedented number of vessels was described as “a planned attack”, with authorities saying it was an effort by people traffickers to paralyse coast guards.

Orion 21 said that the number of migrants coming from Algeria has multiplied six times, outnumbering those making the journey from neighbouring Morocco.

READ: Libya Coast Guard intercepts 119 boat migrants at sea