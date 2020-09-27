Karl Marx lookalike busts a move at Turkey wedding

A video showing a Turkish man, described as a lookalike for German communist philosopher Karl Marx, taking to the dance floor at a wedding in Turkey has gone viral on social media.

The clip surfaced on Twitter and became one of the top trending in the country on Tuesday, with users attributing it to a wedding in the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin. It is unclear when the wedding actually took place.

Karl Marx was a philosopher who developed the theory of international communism, though he did not live long enough to see his ideas come to life. His writings formed the theoretical base for modern communism.

