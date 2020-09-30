Ex-UN diplomat hails global support for Palestine cause

Former UN diplomat and former Algerian Foreign Minister, Lakhdar Brahimi, hailed the global support for the Palestinian cause, Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday.

His remarks came after he handed over a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which, he said, aimed to internationalise the Palestinian cause, garner support for the Palestinian rights, and stop Israeli apartheid.

Speaking to the Voice of Palestine radio, Brahimi said: “This letter was signed by a group of Arab figures supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance, using all legitimate means against the apartheid they live and theft of their rights, dignity, and land.”

Brahimi wished that this letter would be the start of continuous Arab and international effort aiming to end the Israeli occupation.

He noted that the support for the Palestinian cause is spread across Africa, America, and Asia.

