Algeria: Establishing Jerusalem as capital of Palestine is an ‘inalienable’ right 

The right of the Palestinian people to have a state with Jerusalem as its capital cannot be traded away, the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced yesterday.

His remarks came during the United Nations 75th virtual General Assembly, which was held online.

“Once again, we [Algeria] express our firm support for the Palestinian people and their inalienable and non-negotiable right to establish their independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Tebboune said, stressing that the Palestinian cause remained a “sacred cause for Algeria and its people”.

On Sunday, Tebboune told local media that there was a “scramble towards normalisation with Israel”, stressing that Algiers would not take part in it.

On 15 September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel at the White House – a move that was rejected by the Palestinian government and people.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made officialvisits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however denied this saying annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.

