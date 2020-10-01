Official: Yemen government, STC to swap 200 prisoners

Yemen’s internationally recognised government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) have agreed on a prisoner swap which will see 200 detainees handed over in the Abyan governorate, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted a member of the mediation committee in Abyan, Sheikh Faisal Al-Marqashi, as saying that the Yemeni government will release 178 prisoners held in Shabwa governorate, while the STC will release 28 prisoners held in Aden.

The mediation committee includes tribal leaders and dignitaries from Abyan governorate in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The prisoners were captured during military confrontations between pro-government forces and the southern separatists in the governorates of Shabwa and Aden last year.

