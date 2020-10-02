Iraq: army arrests suspects linked to attacks on diplomatic missions

The Iraqi army announced on Thursday that it has arrested a number of people believed to be involved in the missile attacks on diplomatic missions in the country. The announcement was made by a spokesman for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji.

Although no specific details about the number of suspects or their identities were provided, Al-Khafaji said that the results of the investigation will be made public once it is completed. He added that the Iraqi security authorities have launched a campaign to control unlicensed weapons in Baghdad and across the country’s provinces.

For months, the heavily fortified Green Zone in the capital, which includes government headquarters and foreign embassy missions, have been subjected to missile strikes and attacks by unknown parties. The United States has recently warned that it will shut down its embassy in Baghdad for 90 days if the Iraqi government does not take action to stop the attacks.

READ: 25 countries support of Iraq drive to end militia attacks