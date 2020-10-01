25 countries support of Iraq drive to end militia attacks

A number of ambassadors and Charge d’affaires in Iraq yesterday issued a joint statement to support the state in its effort to stop attacks by militias, following a meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

“During our meeting with PM Al-Kadhimi, we affirmed our support for Iraq and its people, as well as our respect for the Iraqi sovereignty, while expressing our hope to see stability and security prosper in this country,” the statement said.

“We also expressed our concerns over the high and increasing number of attacks targeting diplomatic missions in Iraq, including rocket attacks and planting improvised explosive devices.”

The statement confirmed that “these attacks do not only endanger the lives of the staff of foreign embassies, but also jeopardize the safety of Iraqis, and the proof is the tragic attack that led to the death of an entire family near Baghdad airport.”

Australia, Canada, Croatia, Egypt, the European Union delegation, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Korea, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and Yemen, were among the signatories.

