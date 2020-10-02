Report: Over 1.4m Jordanians live on under $100 a month

The Jordanian Women Solidarity Institute – Tadamon said as many as 1.35 million Jordanians live on 68 dinars ($96) a month, while more than 70,000 people live on 40.35 dinars ($56) a month.

Tadamon explained in a report that poverty is more prevalent among women compared to men and affects their economic empowerment.

Jordan faces major challenges in achieving its sustainable development goals, the organisation explained, including the elimination of hunger, achieving good health and well-being, gender equality, decent work and economic growth and reducing inequalities.

The kingdom also faces serious challenges in achieving quality education, clean water and sanitation, industry, innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities.

According to the Sustainable Development Goals Index for 2019, 0.7 per cent of the population of Jordan live on $1.9 a day, while 13.5 per cent live on $3.2 a day.

In 2017, the Jordanian Department of Statistics said the poverty rate reached 15.7 per cent and extreme poverty reached 1.2 per cent.

