British man dies after going to Turkey for dental work, reports say

A 33-year-old British man died after travelling to Turkey for teeth whitening treatment, while two of his friends remain in hospital, Belfast Telegraph reports.

Richard Molloy from Belfast died on Saturday after travelling to Marmaris for dental work, while his two friends Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan were left critically ill.

According to the report, it remains unclear what caused his death.

North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, who has spoken to the three families, said the absolutely heartbreaking tragedy had affected three fit and healthy young men, the Daily Mail reported.

“The families I have spoken to are grateful for the support but also need space and privacy and this includes people being responsible on social media,” the North Belfast MP told the BBC.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: ‘We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and we are in contact with the Turkish authorities.’

According to the Health Ministry in Turkey, health tourism adds approximately $1 billion annually to the country’s economy.

The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies said that by 2023 it is hoped that two million health tourists will visit the country.