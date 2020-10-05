Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli, UAE foreign ministers to meet in Germany

Gabi Ashkenazi during the final stage of Blue and White election campaign in Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 September 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalising relations, officials said on Monday.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an agreement in Washington to normalise diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

“It is a great honour that the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to be good hosts for the dialogue between the two countries on how to shape their future bilateral relations,” Maas said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan will discuss a variety of issues in promoting ties, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman.

UAE officials had no immediate comment.

