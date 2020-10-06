Algeria’s Tebboune: ‘Old corrupt system is over’

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the country’s old political regime no longer exists, confirming that his country is experiencing a phase of transformation into a democracy that abides by the law.

In an interview with the New York Times, the president stated that “the old corrupt regime has come to an end and Algeria has become free and democratic.”

He explained that Algeria is implementing a “new model”, as he intends to bring about profound economic and political reforms that will end the mistakes of the past, despite the opposition of old structures and lobbying groups.

These statements come a few days after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper visited the country and met President Tebboune along with senior government officials.

Algeria has witnessed massive popular protests for more than a year, during which the demonstrators called for a fundamental change in the system and the ruling political class, in addition to fighting corruption, ensuring a just distribution of wealth and guarantees of greater freedoms.

